A longer, healthier life drives Wainiqolo

+ Enlarge this image Josua Wainiqolo trains at the Rabuka Gym yesterday. The 58-year-old says he goes to the gym three times a week to keep himself fit and healthy. Picture: ATU RASEA

IF anyone sees Josua Wainiqolo, they wouldn't be able to tell that he is 58 years old.

This is because despite his age, Mr Wainiqolo manages to keep himself fit and healthy.

Mr Wainiqolo took time out from his gym session at the Rabuka Gym and shared his fitness journey with this newspaper yesterday.

He said his main motive to training was to maintain his health and live a longer life.

"I started gym three months ago. But I used to train before that on my own and because age is catching up to me, I need to focus on my health," Mr Wainiqolo said.

"After work I go to the gym. Three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. I also play golf in my free time."

Mr Wainiqolo, who works for the Pacific Community, highlighted the importance of having proper meals throughout the day.

"It is important to have around eight small diets in a day.

"When you train, you will need to fuel up your metabolism by these small meals in between.

"After 6pm, I don't eat anything as foods turn into fat when our body is resting. We don't want fat to build up," Mr Wainiqolo said.

He advised that this was the right time for people to start training because non-communicable diseases in the country were prevalent.

"We hear and see people in their 30s and 40s have their legs amputated because of diabetes. This is sad, but at the end of the day it comes down to one's lifestyle," Mr Wainiqolo said. He said despite people being involved in their busy schedules they should always take time out for training because it could save their lives.