Saved from death

+ Enlarge this image Abdul Hakim with wife Kamrul Nisha at a relative's home in Cunningham, Suva, yesterday. He was saved by a team of cardiac specialists from India. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

IT is a case that has been deemed fit to feature in an international medical journal as such things are said to rarely happen in the world.

But it did when specialists from India were performing open heart surgeries at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva about two weeks ago.

The team, which was brought to the country by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji, performed eight open heart surgeries.

Among the patients was Abdul Hakim, 65, of Momi in Nadi who has labelled the team of Indian specialists as blessed and gifted people.

He said he's alive today because of the actions of the specialists, who were assisted by some local doctors and nursing staff.

SSPHL Fiji official Dr Netra Vishwakarma said the patient was being taken on a trolley from the ward to the operating theatre when he developed irregular heartbeats.

"One of the team members saw his abnormal behavior and the whole team immediately swung into action," she said.

"They gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation, revived him and immediately took him to the operating theatre for surgery.

"This prompt action of the whole team, including CWM Hospital staff, made the patient survive and he was operated on by our team. He is doing good now."

Cardiac surgeon Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, who performed the open heart surgery, said the patient had chest pains and he collapsed before surgery.

"We had to resuscitate him first and then take him for surgery. He is 65 years old and he had a 100 per cent blockage on his left main," he said.

"He is a very lucky man to have survived with that much blockage in one of the arteries of his heart and undergo surgery.

"It is very rare for someone to survive with that much blockage in the heart, collapse and then go for immediate surgery," said Dr Kulkarni.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the skills, training and expertise of the Indian team played a vital role in saving the patient's life.

"This is a very unique thing that happened and it is a fit case for the international medical journals," he said.

Yesterday, Mr Hakim said he was not too aware of what happened to him when he was taken to the operating theatre for surgery.

"I've been having heart problems since June 2011 when I had an attack and since then I have been running around to the doctors," he said.

Mr Hakim, a farmer, said he has never smoked cigarettes, nor drank kava and alcohol in his life, but he still had 100 per cent blockage in the left artery of his heart.

"I was admitted at CWM Hospital on February 15 and I don't know whether it was the same day or next day when the Prime Minister came around.

"I told him that I have only $15,000 and the cost of surgery was $25,000. He told me not to worry and the money was arranged and I had surgery.

"I'm feeling much better now after the open heart surgery and I had the stitches removed today (yesterday).

"The doctor who operated on me and the entire team are worthy of praises. They are blessed and God has given their hands a gift to give a new life to people like me," said Mr Hakim.

Apart from bringing the team of heart specialists to the country, SSPHL Fiji also brought a team to perform orthopedic surgeries at Lautoka Hospital.

The orthopedic surgeries were mainly hip and knee replacements.

Prof Munibhargav said a large number of the Fijian population were still unaware that advanced orthopedic surgeries were being performed in Fiji by specialists from India.

He said many neighbouring Pacific Island countries were looking at Fiji as a hub for medical procedures.

"This will also help in medical tourism for further developments in the medical sector in Fiji, as we have received queries from overseas patients who want these surgeries done here," he said.

"We believe in the slogan that medical services must be made available, accessible, affordable and accountable, as these four words are most exhaustive in their meaning and implications."

Prof Munibhargav said the senior doctors brought by SSPHL for heart and orthopedic surgeries directly supervised the patient's management after the surgery, something that rarely occurred elsewhere.

He also said medical college students should take advantage of observing such complex medical procedures when they are performed in Fiji.

The next visit by the cardiac and orthopedic teams would be in May.

Orthopedic surgeries will be held at Lautoka Hospital for a week from May 16 while cardiac surgeries would be at CWM Hospital for two weeks from the same date.

"We are receiving several emails and phone calls from people who are interested in the medical procedures," said Prof Munibhargav.

"The free screening dates are yet to be confirmed but people should come forward and take advantage of this whenever it is done, normally prior to the surgeries.

"SSPHL is confident that Fiji will become self-sufficient in the near future as far as the performance of super specialty medical procedures is concerned."

The cost for a single hip or knee replacement is $21,000 and $31,000 for a bilateral hip and knee replacement.

Fijian citizens have to pay $25,000 for the open heart surgery.

In the past, SSPHL assisted Fijian patients through donors in New Zealand get $5000 towards the cost of the open heart surgery. The hospital group says it will continue to work for the betterment of Fijian patients and do their best to assist those who are unable to afford the full cost of heart surgery.

People can contact the SSPHL team via email: pacifichealth2000@gmail.com for further queries on the medical procedures.