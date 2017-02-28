Fiji Time: 12:15 AM on Wednesday 1 March

No charges in abortion case

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

NO charges have been laid in the case of a 15-year-old girl in Naitasiri who aborted her five-month-old fetus.

The incident happened two weeks ago.

"This girl was watching television with her father last Sunday when she went outside," said police spokesperson Inspector Jokatama Qio.

"Her father was waiting for her and she didn't come in. When her father came out she was lying outside bleeding so her father took her in and rushed her to the hospital.

"It was confirmed that she had committed abortion. The hospital had also confirmed that the girl had aborted the baby and the baby was five months old."

Insp Qio said the 15-year-old had informed her father that the father was a high school student in the village.

"She was brought to Suva and was admitted at the CWM Hospital. Police got hold of the boy and conducted an interview and the boy was released."

"The boy had also mentioned two other boys from the village so the two other boys were brought in for questioning and released. No charges have been laid yet."








