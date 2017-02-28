Justice prevails, says son of victim

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left, Sunil Chand, Prem Lata, Abigail Pickering and Davina Chand outside the Suva High Court on Monday, February 27, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

A MAN whose elderly mother was murdered during a robbery in her home at Johnson Rd in Lautoka in 2013, says what happened to his mother devastated the family.

Sunil Chand's mother, Vidya Wati, 74, was killed following a robbery in her house on January 13, 2013.

Her murderer, Sudesh Mani Naidu was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva.

"It was very devastating. It was a very bad situation in our community," he said.

Ms Wati was assaulted inside her home by Naidu.

She was alone at home when Naidu went to ask for water. Naidu saw Ms Wati alone at home and assaulted her before stealing assorted jewellery belonging to her daughter.

"Even though we waited for years, justice finally came. It is a big relief and this is something that should never happen to anyone in this country. We are glad that justice has prevailed," said Mr Chand.

He could only wish his mother was still around.

"She was a strong lady, she used to look after our family and go to our farm. After all these years all I can say is that we are happy with the sentence imposed on her killer."