Life in jail for murder

+ Enlarge this image Sudesh Mani Naidu is escorted by a police officer and lawyer Seremaia Waqainabete after his sentencing at the High Court in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

A FISHERMAN convicted of the murder of a 74-year-old woman in Lautoka four years ago was told by the court yesterday that what he did was an act of senseless killing.

High Court Judge, Justice Salesi Temo made the comment while sentencing Sudesh Mani Naidu to life imprisonment.

Naidu, 44, murdered Vidya Wati at her home on Johnson Rd in Drasa on January 13, 2013.

He had also robbed Ms Wati's daughter Prem Lata of assorted jewellery worth $2200.

The court heard that on the said date, Naidu went to Ms Wati's house to ask for water.

Naidu saw her alone in the house and assaulted her before stealing her daughter's jewellery.

"This case was an unfortunate one," Justice Temo said.

"The accused knew the neighbourhood as he used to sell photos along Johnson Rd."

Naidu will serve a minimum of 17 years imprisonment before a pardon can be considered by the President.

Justice Temo told Naidu the sentence was to punish him in a manner that was just.

"This is to also protect the community from people like you and would-be offenders," he said.

"It is to also show that the court strongly denounces what you did on January 13, 2013."

The three assessors had earlier found Naidu not guilty of murder and robbery and also to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Justice Temo overturned the assessors opinions and found Naidu guilty of committing the offence and convicted him accordingly.

In written reasons for judgment delivered before Naidu's sentencing yesterday, Justice Temo said he rejected the accused's evidence and allegations that he was threatened and assaulted in police custody.

Justice Temo said he also found Naidu evasive when he was cross- examined.