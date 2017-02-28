Fiji Time: 12:15 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Security officers assaulted

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

SECURITY officers guarding a bus depot in Lautoka were assaulted and bound by five armed men during a robbery early yesterday morning.

The incident at Classic Buses Ltd's depot has sparked calls for police patrols in the area. Company's finance manager Sheeraz Mohammed said it was the third robbery at the depot this year.

"We called the police at about 3am and they arrived at 9am," he claimed.

"We need regular police patrols because we cannot continue to put the lives of our security guards and security of our assets at risk.

"The five men that broke into our yard came with cane knives and crowbars, they assaulted and overpowered our two security guards and broke down an aluminium door.

Police spokesperson Inspector Jokatama Qio said he would issue a statement once information was received from the Lautoka Police Station.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64470.6257
JPY 55.835752.8357
GBP 0.39230.3843
EUR 0.46220.4502
NZD 0.68790.6549
AUD 0.64130.6163
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Parliament hero honoured
  2. Fashion in paradise
  3. Rabuka to rally support in Aust
  4. 'Unpaid' royalty probe
  5. Thirst for victory
  6. Changes made to sedition charges
  7. Baulevu bridge to close tonight
  8. No more long walks to school
  9. End of transport woes
  10. Usamate meets potential seasonal work employers

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  4. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  9. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  10. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)