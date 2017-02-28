Security officers assaulted

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sheeraz Mohammed shows the damaged door at Classic bus yard in Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

SECURITY officers guarding a bus depot in Lautoka were assaulted and bound by five armed men during a robbery early yesterday morning.

The incident at Classic Buses Ltd's depot has sparked calls for police patrols in the area. Company's finance manager Sheeraz Mohammed said it was the third robbery at the depot this year.

"We called the police at about 3am and they arrived at 9am," he claimed.

"We need regular police patrols because we cannot continue to put the lives of our security guards and security of our assets at risk.

"The five men that broke into our yard came with cane knives and crowbars, they assaulted and overpowered our two security guards and broke down an aluminium door.

Police spokesperson Inspector Jokatama Qio said he would issue a statement once information was received from the Lautoka Police Station.