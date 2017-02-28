Fiji Time: 12:16 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Plea to fix clogged catchment

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

ABOUT 200 people living in a settlement in Vatukoula rely on a debris-filled dam as their only water source.

Last week, a team from this newspaper visited the insect-filled catchment at Koro Naba Dua after residents complained about the "unhealthy" water source. The dam supplies water to about 27 households.

Advisory councillor Hirdesh Nand said he had brought up the community's water issue with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at a talanoa session last year.

"I told him that we were suffering by drinking untreated water," he said.

"Some of us don't have boreholes or water tanks so we drink from this water source. Other residents don't drink the water at all and they have to buy their drinking water."

He said residents were frustrated and disappointed.

"In that meeting, the Water Authority was ordered to look at our case. Until now we're still waiting for that help."

He said the dam was built more than 30 years ago through a self-help community project.

"We just want help with repairing the dam.

"It's too dirty and we wanted someone to come and inspect the dam because it is a health risk."

Questions sent to the Water Authority of Fiji last Thursday remain unanswered.








