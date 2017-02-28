Changes made to sedition charges

/ Front page / News

PROSECUTION lawyers yesterday made a change to the charges laid upon 16 people from Ra who were charged in 2015 with sedition and inciting communal antagonism.

State counsel Lee Burney informed the court that the charge of inciting communal antagonism contrary to section 65 (2) (a) of the Crimes Act 2009 was amended to sedition contrary to section 67 (1) (a) of the Crimes Act 2009.

Defence lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh said while they accepted the prosecution's prerogative, they would need time to prepare for the trial after the changes were made.

During the court session, defence lawyers raised concerns about the prosecution relying on copied documents for the duration of the trial.

Mr Burney said the prosecution was not in possession of the original documents. The ODPP has clarified these are photocopied documents with signatures of the accused persons. He said this did not mean the trial would be biased or unfair in any way.

This was refuted by Mr Ravindra-Singh, who said the revelations in court had changed the dynamics of the case.

The case will now be called on March 16 for plea and a trial date to be fixed.

Bail was extended for all accused persons.

On trial are Tui Nalawa Ratu Epeli Niudamu, Sailasa Malani, Sereima Adidave Rokoadi, Nanise Nagusuca, Waisea Duailima, Isikeli Kabakoro, Laisiasa Mocevakaca, Emosi Toga, Waisake Racaca, Samuela Ligabalavu, Mikaele Gonerara, Josefa Natau, Sulueti Waqalala, Ulaiyasi Tuivono, Apolosi Qaliwawa and Ilisapeci Natau.

They appeared before judge Justice Aruna Aluthge at the High Court in Lautoka.