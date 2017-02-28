Fiji Time: 12:16 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Island trip for rheumatic heart disease patients

Shayal Devi
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

TWENTY children suffering from rheumatic heart disease (RHD) were treated to a day trip to Vomo Island Resort last weekend as gratitude for complying with their monthly medication.

The trip was organised by Cure Kids Fiji, Vomo Island Resort and Adrenalin Fiji.

Cure Kids director operations Sally Cooper said each child was accompanied by a guardian, either an elder sibling or a parent.

"We had planned this trip for last year in December before Christmas as an end-of-the year present to thank them for complying with their monthly injection, but we had to delay it as a result of the cyclone threat and weather," she said.

"Vomo has been incredibly supportive as have Adrenalin Fiji, both of these products have been incredibly supportive of Cure Kids," Mrs Cooper added.

Children were treated to a day of fun activities and they also received presents during the function at the Yasawa property.

Mrs Cooper said the outing was a great way to encourage children to continue with their medical treatment.








