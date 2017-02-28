Fiji Time: 12:15 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Fiji to take lead roles

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on every Fijian to stand proud as the nation makes its mark in the global arena to address the issues of climate change and global warming.

While officially opening the Namalata borehole water source yesterday, Mr Bainimarama told villagers that Fiji would play significant and lead roles in two very important international law forums.

Mr Bainimarama said this included the World Oceans Forum in New York in June, which the nation will co-host with Sweden.

"I will be one of the co-chairs, and the Climate Change Conference of Parties 23 (COP 23) in Bonn, Gernany in November where I have been appointed as president of the COP 23," he said.

"As Fiji is hosting this biggest international event, it will be attended by 20,000 people.

"We as Fijians need to stand with pride as we make our mark in the global arena to have our voices heard."

He told villagers that the effects of climate change and global warming through sea level rise was being felt in communities around the country.

"I encourage each and everyone of us to play our role in making 'A Better Fiji For All' which includes valuing and taking good care of resources that are made available to us," Mr Bainamarama said.








