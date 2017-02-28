No more long walks to school

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students inside the newly-opened Wainunu Infant School yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

WALKING long distances to get to school will be a thing of the past for students in Years 1, 2 and 3 after the opening of the Wainunu Infant School yesterday.

Officiating at the opening of the school block which contains three classrooms, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stressed to parents and guardians the importance of early childhood education.

Mr Bainimarama said parents efforts were vital in bringing education to their doorsteps so that children did not have to travel long distances.

"Infants will have no need to leave behind the comforts of their homes to board at Ratu Luke Primary School," he said.

"I understand the struggles and the frustrations you have gone through in the past, but today this learning arena will meet your desires in seeing that your young ones stay home and travel daily to school.

"Education of a child is not only the primary responsibility of the teachers or the Ministry of Education.

"I encourage you that as we move forward from here, let us give our children the quality time and attention they need and deserve, and appreciate their learning years for the return of such sacrifices is enormous and sweet as it unfolds in the future," he said.

Meanwhile, traditional head of the Wainunu district Ratu Orisi Baleitavea said the school was a blessing to students in the district.

Fifteen students are expected to be enrolled at the new school.

Mr Bainimarama also assured villagers that work on classrooms for Years 4, 5 and 6 is scheduled to begin next week.