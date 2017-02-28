Fiji Time: 12:14 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Farm roads for district

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

THE Ministry of Agriculture is scheduled to construct seven farm roads in Vanua Levu this year.

Responding to concerns from farmers in the Wainunu district during a talanoa session yesterday, deputy secretary Agriculture Development Uraia Waibuta said of the seven roads, three would be implemented in the district of Wainunu.

Mr Waibuta said the ministry was intent on assisting farmers to increase their productivity.

He was responding to concerns raised from Wainunu farmer Taleniusa Biutiwainunu, who said the district had a lot of potential in the agriculture sector.

He said many times farmers' produce were left to wither on farms during adverse weather because farmers movements were affected.

Mr Biutiwainunu said if farm roads were well managed farmers could increase their productivity and maximise revenue.

Earlier on, Agriculture Minister Inia Seruiratu told farmers in Dreketi the ministry was willing to assist farmers if they were going to give Government a return for their investment.








