'Unpaid' royalty probe

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has ordered the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources to investigate queries from the Rara land owning unit in Nadua, Wainunu regarding gravel extraction royalties.

The order from Mr Bainimarama came after landowners expressed concerns about non payment of royalties from gravel extraction.

Mataqali head Usaia Vuniwi said they have not received any royalties from the extraction of gravel from their riverbed since 2011.

Mr Vuniwi said different companies have been extracting gravel from their riverbed since 2011, adding they had been advised by officials from the Bua Provincial Council office not to interfere with the companies.

"So far we have had three companies extracting gravel from our riverbed but we have not received any royalties from them," he said.

"Despite our queries to authorities nothing has been confirmed on whether we will receive any goodwill payment for the use of our resources.

"While these companies extract gravel from our riverbeds our roads lie in poor condition," Mr Vuniwi added.

Responding to these concerns Lands Department representative Joseva Vuniamatana said royalties for gravel extraction had been distributed to resource owners.

Meanwhile, Mr Bainimarama has instructed the Lands Department office in Labasa to look into the concerns raised.








