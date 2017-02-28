Fiji Time: 12:16 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Boreholes end water problems for villagers

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

VILLAGERS of Namalata, Kiobo and Raviravi have access to clean drinking water following the installation of three boreholes valued at $174,881.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said during the opening of the boreholes at Namalata yesterday that it would benefit 416 individuals in 88 households within the three villages.

"Drinking water is in very short supply in many regions of the world and people in drought affected regions of the world are well aware of the true value of drinking water," he said.

"A water borehole is an excellent way to access pure and natural underground water. The underground water is mainly accumulated from rain, the water is free of added chemicals, micro-organisms and rich in minerals."

Mr Bainimarama said the groundwater assessment and investigations for the three projects were conducted from 2014 to 2016.

Namalata housewife Taina Bese said the three villages found it difficult to access clean drinking water during prolonged periods of drought. The 46-year-old mother of five said people in her village now had no problem in accessing clean drinking water especially for their children.

District representative Sailosi Rakanace said the project was a blessing to the three villages.








