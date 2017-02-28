Rabuka to rally support in Aust

/ Front page / News

IN preparation for the 2018 General Election, Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka leaves for Australia on Saturday to rally support from Fijians there.

This was confirmed by the party's general secretary, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, yesterday.

Adi Litia said Mr Rabuka would engage in various talanoa sessions, making the trip his first official political campaign since becoming the party leader.

She said Mr Rabuka's agenda for the discussions would be around the 2018 General Election.

Adi Litia said the party leader had also been invited by the Australian Liberal Party for a meeting.

She also confirmed the party was finalising names of those who would contest the general election under the party's ticket.

Adi Litia said the party received about 200 applications from interested individuals.

"I can tell you that the selection committee has met and they will be meeting again soon to further discuss the selection," Adi Litia said.

She said the party received a good mix of applications.

"I can confirm that a lot of prominent people have applied. It's a good range of people."