FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

STRAIGHT out of the bottle.

A man was at the Lautoka market having a basin of root juice with some market vendors.

Mind you, the market vendors are like taxidrivers — very knowledgeable.

Beachcomber heard that this particular man goes there to get information.

While the taki was going on, he was introduced as a person who likes to drink beer straight out of the bottle.

Simultaneously, a vendor says: "Hey, me too, I like to drink straight from the bottle. The long nose has to be chilled, that's the way I like it."

When the man asked, "You mean long neck?"

In response, the vendor replied: "Maqe! What did I say?"

Our gentleman friend reckoned the vendor was probably thinking about pliers.