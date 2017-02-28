End of transport woes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa waves as she takes a boat ride with government officials and villagers of Nauluvatu in Naitasiri yesterday. Picture: RAMA

SIXTY-two schoolchildren from Nauluvatu Village in Naitasiri can now travel to school with ease after the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation gifted an outboard motor engine to the village.

Students living in the village attend Nabukaluka Primary School which is located about three kilometres from the village and have to cross the Waidina river to get school.

After crossing the Waidina river, they travel by bus to get to school.

On some days when parents cannot afford to pay for bus fares, students are forced to miss school.

Students have made this trek for the past 10 years and whenever there is a heavy rain and the water level rises, students in lower classes will not attend school because of the strong currents and flooded waters.

Yesterday, villagers revealed the 60HP outboard motor had been paired with a steel punt given to the village by members of the Latter-day Saints church. And the students were now dropped off on the river banks in front of the school.

The boat ride to school usually takes 10 minutes by bamboo raft but is now expected to take only five minutes.

When handing over the engine, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said Fijians needed to know the importance of education as it was the only means of eradicating poverty in villages and in communities.

"This Government is committed to seeing that every child has access to education, that is why we are here to donate to you an engine that you had requested during my last visit to the village," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"As you can see, this Government supports the education of our children because they want a better future for the country as this children are Fiji's future leaders. Education brings with it a lot of positive things and we the iTaukei people need to know the importance of education."