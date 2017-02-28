Fiji Time: 12:14 AM on Wednesday 1 March

Usamate meets potential seasonal work employers

Litia Cava
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

MORE Fijians are expected to leave for New Zealand under the seasonal workers scheme.

Employment Minister Jone Usamate said he had met three potential seasonal work employers while visiting Fijian seasonal workers during his trip to New Zealand last week.

Mr Usamate said the ministry planned to send 300 Fijian seasonal workers to New Zealand this year.

"Our focus remains and that is to provide the right information to recruited workers so that they are familiar with all the process and what is expected of them through this program," he said.

When questioned whether the ministry would recruit youths from urban areas for seasonal work, Mr Usamate said, "We will look into that as demand for seasonal work increases but at the moment we will continue with our rural-base recruitment.

"When this program began, we had recruited youths from both rural and urban areas but we had found that most of them had absconded, we had to change our recruitment approach."

Mr Usamate, however, has given his assurance that the ministry would work accordingly in ensuring that everyone is given equal opportunities.

To date 312 Fijians are in Australia and New Zealand under this scheme.








