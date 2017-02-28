Thirst for victory

/ Front page / News

NO one is craving more for a win in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series then Vodafone national 7s coach Gareth Baber himself.

The 14-member national 7s team departed for Las Vegas yesterday to defend its title as the HSBC USA 7s champion at the Sam Boyd Stadium later this week.

"Who else will be craving more for a win in the series than me?" Baber said.

"I know when you are coaching, everybody's got that question mark about my potential here in Fiji, and that's natural and that happens in sports.

"And I know in Fiji you are very proud, but there's got to be as much expectation and patience as well."

This will be Baber's third tournament as coach after taking over from Olympics gold medal winning coach and two-time world 7s series champion, Ben Ryan. His best finish and first tournament was at the HSBC Wellington 7s in January this year where Fiji finished as a semi-finalist.

In Sydney, Australia, earlier this month, the side finished fifth and is currently third in points table with 64 points behind England with 68 points and series leader South Africa with 68 points.

"I understand the expectations, but there has to be patience with it," Baber said.

In Fiji's last 10 matches, it has won six and lost four.

According to World Rugby stats, Fiji has won 21 of the 30 matches it has played losing nine.

South Africa still has the best winning streak in 30 matches, winning 27 and losing three. Fiji's best winning streak was during Ryan's reign from February 7, 2015 to April 5, 2015 when it was undefeated in 18 matches.

While Fiji traditionally performs better in three-day tournaments (Dubai, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Rio) and in a narrow pitch such as at Sam Boyd Stadium, Baber said it was important the team delivered what it had been training for.

"â€¦â€¦. Vegas is a narrower pitch- does it suit us? Potentially it does, but it probably suits the other teams as well.

"You've got battles, games of chess in the middle of it all, where you've got to try and work out the opposition.

"We are preparing the boys, we have a plan to go into competition.

"Obviously, there are areas that we have identified from Wellington and Sydney, we've looked to address these areas.

"We have tried to generate awareness in the players' minds about areas where we can have advantage in the game and areas where we have got to cover the threats as well."

Fiji is in the same pool as Japan, Scotland and Australia.

Fiji will start the men's competition at 12.09pm on Saturday against Japan. Its second game is at 3.08pm against Scotland. Its third pool match against Australia is at 9.50am on Sunday.