Fashion in paradise

Alisi Vucago And Faria Begum
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

FIJI Fashion Week (FJFW) will celebrate its 10th anniversary of fashion in paradise with a lot of emerging initiatives to mark the auspicious event this year.

FJFW managing director Ellen Whippy-Knight said she was pleased to receive positive responses on the show from Pacific Island neighbours.

"While still in its early stages, we have secured a great line-up of emerging and established designers coming from Samoa, Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia and more," she said.

FJFW has introduced an extra touch of glamour to its main week's program opening with the first Pacific Island Resort Show featuring 10 Pacific Island designers from 10 island nations of the Pacific including Fiji.

The program will begin on March 25 when someone will be selected for the Miss Teen Model competition.

The annual FJFW will have a gold theme representing emotions, passion, courage, love and compassion and evoking sparkle, glitz and glamour and will take place from May 22 to 27 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.








