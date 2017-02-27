Labour and health ministry discuss Navua hospital

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:37PM THE Department of Labour is currently holding talks with the Health Ministry following the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) assessment conducted at Navua Hospital.

Employment Minister Jone Usamate confirmed this yesterday.

The OHS assessment was conducted earlier this year following concerns raised by the Health Minister, Rosy Akbar and Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama on the status of the hospital kitchen and other areas in the hospital which failed to comply with OHS standard.