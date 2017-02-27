Stamp duty on leases

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:35PM THE Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority has advised all tenants/persons leasing properties for agriculture, commercial, residential and tourism/audio visual purpose that all stamp duty should be paid to FRCA, in accordance with Section 3 of the Stamp Duties Act (SDA) other than the exemptions and provisions as to conditional exemptions contained in the SDA.

In a public notice, FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das said all duties and moneys payable under the Stamp Duty Act shall, from and after the day on which the same became due and payable, will be deemed to be debts because of the State from every person liable to the payment of the same and may be recovered in any court of competent jurisdiction.

Mr Das said any person, who failed to pay Stamp Duty, made a false or misleading statement would be liable for penalty under the Tax administration Decree.