Regional designers for FJFW

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Serenia Raura and Remy Naiqali, two of the faces of the gold themed FJFW 10th anniversary show. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 6:33PM PACIFIC fashion designers will provide some of the main attraction at Fiji Fashion Week's 10th anniversary show scheduled from May 22 to 27 in Suva.

So far designers from the region include representatives from Samoa, Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia.

The fashion season which began with the FJFW2017 launch last week will include several events in the next few months leading up to the main show in May.

The events include "Fashion Retailers Best Dressed Shop Window Competition"; a photography exhibition of the history of Fiji Fashion Week; and the "Most Fashionable Office Staff Photo Competition."

"We have had so many successes in developing designers and the industry within Fiji and the Pacific that we have decide to celebrate these achievements by theming our event this year with the color gold," Ms Whippy-Knight said.

"Gold represents many emotions, passion, courage, love and compassion, and it is also evoking sparkle, glitz and glamour it's the perfect combination as the theme for Fiji Fashion Week 2017."