Fiji Time: 8:00 PM on Monday 27 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Regional designers for FJFW

LICE MOVONO
Monday, February 27, 2017

Update: 6:33PM PACIFIC fashion designers will provide some of the main attraction at Fiji Fashion Week's 10th anniversary show scheduled from May 22 to 27 in Suva.

So far designers from the region include representatives from Samoa, Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia.

The fashion season which began with the FJFW2017 launch last week will include several events in the next few months leading up to the main show in May.

The events include "Fashion Retailers Best Dressed Shop Window Competition"; a photography exhibition of the history of Fiji Fashion Week; and the "Most Fashionable Office Staff Photo Competition."

"We have had so many successes in developing designers and the industry within Fiji and the Pacific that we have decide to celebrate these achievements by theming our event this year with the color gold," Ms Whippy-Knight said.

"Gold represents many emotions, passion, courage, love and compassion, and it is also evoking sparkle, glitz and glamour it's the perfect combination as the theme for Fiji Fashion Week 2017."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64190.6229
JPY 55.540852.5408
GBP 0.39140.3834
EUR 0.46310.4511
NZD 0.68740.6544
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Unpractical
  2. Dedication and sacrifice
  3. 'Vanua' politics
  4. 48 crested iguanas released in the wild
  5. Double lanes
  6. Worthwhile experience for couple
  7. High risk areas for dengue fever identified
  8. Treated water for villagers
  9. Koromakawa — the home of Danfords
  10. Plans drawn up

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  4. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  5. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)