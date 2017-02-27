Bouncer murder trial for Monday

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:23PM THE trial of a Suva nightclub bouncer who was charged with the murder of a youth in April 2015 will start before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva next Monday.

Kelevi Tokalau is charged with the murder of Saula Sucu, 22, who was found lying unconscious outside a nightclub in Suva.

Mr Tokalau appeared before Justice Temo this afternoon.

Defence counsel, Jessica Lal asked the Court today if they could be provided with the Station diary because she submitted Mr Sucu was taken to the police station before he was taken to hospital.

The matter has been adjourned to next Monday.

Bail has been extended for Mr Tokalau.