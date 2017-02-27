Fiji Time: 7:59 PM on Monday 27 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bouncer murder trial for Monday

AQELA SUSU
Monday, February 27, 2017

Update: 6:23PM THE trial of a Suva nightclub bouncer who was charged with the murder of a youth in April 2015 will start before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva next Monday.

Kelevi Tokalau is charged with the murder of Saula Sucu, 22, who was found lying unconscious outside a nightclub in Suva.

Mr Tokalau appeared before Justice Temo this afternoon.

Defence counsel, Jessica Lal asked the Court today if they could be provided with the Station diary because she submitted Mr Sucu was taken to the police station before he was taken to hospital.

The matter has been adjourned to next Monday.

Bail has been extended for Mr Tokalau.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64190.6229
JPY 55.540852.5408
GBP 0.39140.3834
EUR 0.46310.4511
NZD 0.68740.6544
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Unpractical
  2. Dedication and sacrifice
  3. 'Vanua' politics
  4. 48 crested iguanas released in the wild
  5. Double lanes
  6. Worthwhile experience for couple
  7. High risk areas for dengue fever identified
  8. Treated water for villagers
  9. Koromakawa — the home of Danfords
  10. Plans drawn up

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  4. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  5. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)