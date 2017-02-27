Fiji Time: 8:00 PM on Monday 27 February

Lautoka duo win

PRAVIN NARAIN
Monday, February 27, 2017

Update: 6:22PM LAUTOKA Golf Club regulars Richard Eyre and Vikash Chand, teamed up to wIn the Sigatoka Electric Ltd - sponsored 18 holes - 2 men stroke Ambrose event at the Golf Links during the weekend.

The duo combined well to secure top spot on 59 nett.

Veterans Vijay Ram and Anil Kumar tallied 60 nett for outright second placing, edging out favourites Roneel Prakash and Raymond Singh who had to settle for third spot on 61 nett.

Other results: Suren Pillay/ Zabir Ali, James Krishna/Gaffar Ali - 63. Manwal Ajay / Lawrence Naidu, James Leger/ Sanjay Gopal - 64. Bobby Reddy /Chong Lee, Ishaque Ali/Rusiate Kauniloloma - 65.








