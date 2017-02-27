Another five north stops for PM

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:06PM THE Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama continues with his Northern Division tour tomorrow and is set to visit five more locations.

Members of the public from Savusavu who have had their application for Small and Micro-Enterprise grant approved will be receiving their cheques from the PM tomorrow at the Foreshore carpark in Savusavu.

The PM is also schedule to open the new iTaukei Lands and Trust Board office in Savusavu.

He will also be opening the Navakaka village evacuation centre in Cakaudrove, and will be handing over a boat and engine to villagers of Naweni in Savusavu.

His last official assignment will be visiting Nawi Island for its orientation.