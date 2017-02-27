Fiji Time: 8:00 PM on Monday 27 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Three cancers affect many Fiji women

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, February 27, 2017

Update: 5:51PM FEMALES in Fiji have a high prevalence of cancer of the breast , cancer of cervix and endometrial cancer.

This was highlighted by Acting Dean, College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at the Fiji National University (FNU), Dr. William May who said Fiji carried a significant burden of the diseases of cancer.

He was speaking at the opening of the National Training/Workshop for CT in Cancer Staging and Imaging in Suva earlier today and said in the male population, a prevalence of cancer of the prostate and liver resulted in high mortality rates.

"From available records, cancer is a non-communicable disease that is fast becoming a scourge in the country," Mr May said.

He said in order to control and manage the numbers in cancer in the country, Fiji had collaborated with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) through the Regional Cooperative Agreement (RCA) to facilitate the workshop.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64190.6229
JPY 55.540852.5408
GBP 0.39140.3834
EUR 0.46310.4511
NZD 0.68740.6544
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Unpractical
  2. Dedication and sacrifice
  3. 'Vanua' politics
  4. 48 crested iguanas released in the wild
  5. Double lanes
  6. Worthwhile experience for couple
  7. High risk areas for dengue fever identified
  8. Treated water for villagers
  9. Koromakawa — the home of Danfords
  10. Plans drawn up

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  4. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  5. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)