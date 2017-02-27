Three cancers affect many Fiji women

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:51PM FEMALES in Fiji have a high prevalence of cancer of the breast , cancer of cervix and endometrial cancer.

This was highlighted by Acting Dean, College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at the Fiji National University (FNU), Dr. William May who said Fiji carried a significant burden of the diseases of cancer.

He was speaking at the opening of the National Training/Workshop for CT in Cancer Staging and Imaging in Suva earlier today and said in the male population, a prevalence of cancer of the prostate and liver resulted in high mortality rates.

"From available records, cancer is a non-communicable disease that is fast becoming a scourge in the country," Mr May said.

He said in order to control and manage the numbers in cancer in the country, Fiji had collaborated with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) through the Regional Cooperative Agreement (RCA) to facilitate the workshop.