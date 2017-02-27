Fiji Time: 8:00 PM on Monday 27 February

Pacific resilience partnership meet for climate change

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, February 27, 2017

Update: 5:48PM PACIFIC Island countries are more vulnerable to climate change and disaster effects.

In order to tackle these two problems,  the Pacific Resilience Partnership (PRP) met in Suva for the first time to discuss the challenges arising from climate change and disasters.

Deputy Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Cristelle Pratt said the partnership will oversee implementation of the Framework for Resilient Development in the Pacific (FRDP).

"The FRDP and the Resilience Partnership are groundbreaking initiatives."

"Guided by the collaborative principles of Pacific Regionalism, the Partnership and FRDP represent a risk-informed approach to development that factors the effects of climate change and disasters into the conceptual and planning phases of national and regional development strategies," Ms Pratt said.

"This is the first time anywhere in the world that a regional response has been designed to complement the national policies on climate change and disaster risk management."








