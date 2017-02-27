Pineapple farmers address export issues

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pineapple farmers and Ministry staff at the four days training to improve pineapple exports. Picture: Supplied

Update: 5:45PM THE quality and consistent supply of pineapples is one of the issues exporters of the fruit face in the effort to improve overseas sales.

According to a Ministry of Agriculture statement, the farmers were trained on effective skills to improve husbandry practices of pineapple farming last week.

"The 4-day training was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with the Kokosiga Pacific, a Fiji-based agribusiness firm," the statement said.

"Farmers were trained on crop nutrition and fertilization, off-season pineapple production, control of soil erosion, crop rotation, harvesting of pineapple and post-harvest handling."

The ministry's chief economist Vatimi Rayalu who spoke at the closing ceremony of the training said the programme should have a positive impact on pineapple farming business.

"Local products have the best and unique characteristics in the world market in terms of sweetness and taste and we should be sending quality products in good quantity with a consistent supply to the export markets."