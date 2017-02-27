Fiji Time: 7:59 PM on Monday 27 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pineapple farmers address export issues

LICE MOVONO
Monday, February 27, 2017

Update: 5:45PM THE quality and consistent supply of pineapples is one of the issues exporters of the fruit face in the effort to improve overseas sales.

According to a Ministry of Agriculture statement, the farmers were trained on effective skills to improve husbandry practices of pineapple farming last week.

"The 4-day training was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with the Kokosiga Pacific, a Fiji-based agribusiness firm," the statement said.

"Farmers were trained on crop nutrition and fertilization, off-season pineapple production, control of soil erosion, crop rotation, harvesting of pineapple and post-harvest handling."

The ministry's chief economist Vatimi Rayalu who spoke at the closing ceremony of the training said the programme should have a positive impact on pineapple farming business.

"Local products have the best and unique characteristics in the world market in terms of sweetness and taste and we should be sending quality products in good quantity with a consistent supply to the export markets."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64190.6229
JPY 55.540852.5408
GBP 0.39140.3834
EUR 0.46310.4511
NZD 0.68740.6544
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Unpractical
  2. Dedication and sacrifice
  3. 'Vanua' politics
  4. 48 crested iguanas released in the wild
  5. Double lanes
  6. Worthwhile experience for couple
  7. High risk areas for dengue fever identified
  8. Treated water for villagers
  9. Koromakawa — the home of Danfords
  10. Plans drawn up

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  4. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  5. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)