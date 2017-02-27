FLP hits out at academic

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:38PM THE Fiji Labour Party (FLP) has hit out at comments made by political sociologist, Professor Steven Ratuva that opposition political parties have not come up with a vision and alternative ideology for the country.

Mr Chaudhry said Prof Ratuva must be naive if he could not see that all FLP manifestos since the1994 elections had consistently articulated its vision for Fiji.

"We have outlined strategies and sound policy statements on all major issues - fundamental human rights, law and order, social and economic justice, affordable housing, health and education, agriculture and rural development, sustainable management of our natural resources, protection of the environment, building a sound national economy and ensuring peace, progress and prosperity through good governance and special focus on issues that affect the indigenous community," Mr Chaudhry said.

He said Prof Ratuva was, therefore, displaying an unusual degree of ignorance for an academic to claim that other political parties had failed to produce policy options to counter the FijiFirst.

"For that matter I ask Mr Ratuva what particular vision for Fiji has the military-backed Bainimarama government shown?

He said the Coalition arrangement being discussed between certain parties had public support and should bear results if properly handled.

Prof Ratuva said entering into a pre-election coalition would be unpractical and unacceptable for the National Federation Party (NFP) and the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA).

He also said so far, the opposition parties had not come up with an alternative ideology and vision for the country.