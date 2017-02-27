Fiji Time: 8:00 PM on Monday 27 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLP hits out at academic

NASIK SWAMI
Monday, February 27, 2017

Update: 5:38PM THE Fiji Labour Party (FLP) has hit out at comments made by political sociologist, Professor Steven Ratuva that opposition political parties have not come up with a vision and alternative ideology for the country.

Mr Chaudhry said Prof Ratuva must be naive if he could not see that all FLP manifestos since the1994 elections had consistently articulated its vision for Fiji.

"We have outlined strategies and sound policy statements on all major issues - fundamental human rights, law and order, social and economic justice, affordable housing, health and education, agriculture and rural development, sustainable management of our natural resources, protection of the environment, building a sound national economy and ensuring peace, progress and prosperity through good governance and special focus on issues that affect the indigenous community," Mr Chaudhry said.

He said Prof Ratuva was, therefore, displaying an unusual degree of ignorance for an academic to claim that other political parties had failed to produce policy options to counter the FijiFirst.

"For that matter I ask Mr Ratuva what particular vision for Fiji has the military-backed Bainimarama government shown?

He said the Coalition arrangement being discussed between certain parties had public support and should bear results if properly handled.

Prof Ratuva said entering into a pre-election coalition would be unpractical and unacceptable for the National Federation Party (NFP) and the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA).

He also said so far, the opposition parties had not come up with an alternative ideology and vision for the country.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64190.6229
JPY 55.540852.5408
GBP 0.39140.3834
EUR 0.46310.4511
NZD 0.68740.6544
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Unpractical
  2. Dedication and sacrifice
  3. 'Vanua' politics
  4. 48 crested iguanas released in the wild
  5. Double lanes
  6. Worthwhile experience for couple
  7. High risk areas for dengue fever identified
  8. Treated water for villagers
  9. Koromakawa — the home of Danfords
  10. Plans drawn up

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  4. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  5. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)