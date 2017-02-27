Fiji Time: 7:59 PM on Monday 27 February

Hockey team present iTatau

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, February 27, 2017

Update: 5:18PM THE National Men's Hockey team presented their iTatau to the President Jioji Konrote Konrote at the State House.

In a Government statement released this afternoon President Konrote reminded the team to practice good sportsmanship and values such as trust and teamwork.

"Be reminded, the team is your main focus: if you win you win together and if you lose you lose together. Maintaining a strict diet, exercising and maintaining a stress free life is the key priority to a winning team," Mr Konrote said.

Team manager, Jone Tuiipelehaki said the 18 players and two officials are ready to play in Dhaka, Bangladesh for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey World League Round 2.

"This is the qualifying tournament for the 2017 Hockey World Cup and one that will improve our teams' international rankings and enable the team to qualify for the 2018 Commonwealth Games to be held in Gold Cost, Australia," Mr Tuiipelehaki said.

The team will leave our shores tomorrow and return on March 16.








