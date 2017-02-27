Prosecution produce second witness for PWD trial

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:17PM THE second prosecution witness in the trial of seven former employees of the Public Works Department (PWD) gave evidence in the High Court in Suva today.

Sen Jeet the principal accounts officer at the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure took the stand for the prosecution today.

The first prosecution witness was Katarina Rainima, the former human resource officer at the PWD.

Ana Laqere, Tavenisa Tavaga, Amelia Vunisea, Laisa Halafi, Vaciseva Laqai, Vilisi Tuitavuki and Kiniviliame Taviraki who are charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) stood trial before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe.

FICAC will produce 20 witnesses.

The accused persons face charges of abuse of office, causing a loss and obtaining a financial advantage.

There are seven former employees of the PWD and eighth accused, Shelveen Narayan who pleaded guilty, is the Director of Phoenix Hardware Engineering and General Supplies, Ontime Stationery Supplies and Shavel Stationery Supplies.

The trial continues tomorrow.