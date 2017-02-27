Fiji Time: 8:00 PM on Monday 27 February

Census team trained in Labasa

LUISA QIOLEVU
Monday, February 27, 2017

Update: 5:04PM A TOTAL of 30 participants from the Northern division will be recruited as area coordinators for the 2017 census after their one week introductory training held at the Kshatriya hall in Labasa this week.

The training would enable these participants to help them master the questionnaire during census on September 17 and at the same time learn how to use the tablets.

Census training team leader Kelera Nokelevu said a total of 35 participants are present for the area coordinator�s training but a total of 30 will be recruited.

�These trainees have been long listed and thus they are here for the area coordinators training and they will be working around areas in the Northern division which is basically Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata,�Ms Nokelevu said.

�This is part of the recruitment process namely the Open merit recruitment system that is followed by any Government ministry or department for that matter where people are recruited based on merit.�








