Women reclaim night safety

Update: 4:40PM AT least one in every five women around the world will experience rape in their lifetime and four of them will be raped by somebody they know.
This is one of the main reasons women's organisations in the country
take to the streets on the night of 8 March in the annual Reclaim the Night
March.
March organiser, the Fiji Womens Crisis Centre announced their
intention to hold the annual event again to commemorate International Women's
Day.
March 8 is the United Nations sanctioned day set aside to recognized women's achievements as well as
to highlight important gender issues.
This year, IWD is centred on the theme "Be Bold For Change" where
womens organisations call for a better working world that is more inclusive and
more gender equal.
The FWCC said the 'Reclaim the Night' march, is a declaration that rape
will not be tolerated. It is held at night to reinforce this message.
The 'Reclaim the Night' will start at 6.30pm at the Flea Market in Suva
and ends at the Government Buildings. Participants
have to bring their own candles to use during the march.