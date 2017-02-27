Women reclaim night safety

/ Front page / News

Join organisations fighting to stop rape in this country at the Reclaim The Night March. Picture: Supplied

Update: 4:40PM AT least one in every five women around the world will experience rape in their lifetime and four of them will be raped by somebody they know.

This is one of the main reasons women's organisations in the country take to the streets on the night of 8 March in the annual Reclaim the Night March.

March organiser, the Fiji Womens Crisis Centre announced their intention to hold the annual event again to commemorate International Women's Day.

March 8 is the United Nations sanctioned day set aside to recognized women's achievements as well as to highlight important gender issues.

This year, IWD is centred on the theme "Be Bold For Change" where womens organisations call for a better working world that is more inclusive and more gender equal.

The FWCC said the 'Reclaim the Night' march, is a declaration that rape will not be tolerated. It is held at night to reinforce this message.

The 'Reclaim the Night' will start at 6.30pm at the Flea Market in Suva and ends at the Government Buildings. Participants have to bring their own candles to use during the march.