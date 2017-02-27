Fiji Time: 8:00 PM on Monday 27 February

Sedition charges changed

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, February 27, 2017

Update: 4:25PM THE charge for the sixteen people charged with sedition in relation to the alleged Ra sovereign Christian state has been amended.

Ratu Epeli Niudamu, Sailasa Wairoaroa Malani, Sereima Adidave Rokodi, Nanise Kasami Nagusuca, Waisea Duailima, Isikeli Waisega Kabakoro, Laisiasa Mocevakaca, Emosi Toga, Waisake Racaca, Samuela Ligabalavu, Mikaele Gonerara, Josefa Natau, Sulueti Lotu Waqalala, Ulaiyasi Rabua Tuivomo, Apolosi Qalilawa and Ilisapeci Natau made an appearance before Justice Aruna Aluthge in the High Court in Lautoka today.

According to a statement by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) the State filed an amended information in court today.

The charge of inciting communal antagonism contrary to section 65 (2) (a) of the Crimes Act 2009 has been amended to sedition contrary to section 67 (1) (a) of the Crimes Act 2009.

The defence sought time to consult their clients in relation to the amended information.

The matter has been adjourned to March 16, 2017 for plea and to fix a trial date. Bail has been extended to all accused persons.








