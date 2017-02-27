Fiji Time: 7:59 PM on Monday 27 February

Disaster preparedness training for firefighters

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, February 27, 2017

Update: 3:55PM LOCAL firefighters will undergo a follow up training on fire and disaster risk reduction to ensure their preparedness for a natural phenomenon.

JICA Resident Representative, Hiroyuki Sawada said training for firefighters was an important component for capacity building and the five-day training period would provide an opportunity for NFA to develop a collaborative process towards disaster response, incorporating both rescue and relief in any emergency.

"As part of the program, you will be trained on disaster risk reduction since natural disasters including floods, cyclones, earthquakes have immediate impacts on human health and secondary impacts causing further deaths or suffering from floods, landslides, fires and tsunamis," he said.

Fire-fighting experts from Kitakyushu City, Japan will be conducting the training, adding on to the 30 years of friendship between the organizations.

The firefighters chosen to undergo training are based in fire stations throughout Fiji and had previously been part of various training programs held in Japan under the Kitakyushu Fire and Disaster Management Department.








