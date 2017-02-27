Disaster preparedness training for firefighters

Update: 3:55PM LOCAL firefighters will undergo a follow up training on fire and disaster risk reduction to ensure their preparedness for a natural phenomenon.
JICA Resident Representative, Hiroyuki Sawada said training
for firefighters was an important component for capacity building and the
five-day training period would provide an opportunity for NFA to develop a
collaborative process towards disaster response, incorporating both rescue and
relief in any emergency.
"As part of the program, you will be trained on disaster
risk reduction since natural disasters including floods, cyclones, earthquakes
have immediate impacts on human health and secondary impacts causing further
deaths or suffering from floods, landslides, fires and tsunamis," he said.
Fire-fighting experts from Kitakyushu City, Japan will be
conducting the training, adding on to the 30 years of friendship between the
organizations.
The firefighters chosen to undergo training are based in
fire stations throughout Fiji and had previously been part of various training
programs held in Japan under the Kitakyushu Fire and Disaster Management
Department.