Public holiday for royal funeral

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, February 27, 2017

Update: 3:33PM THE Government of Tonga has announced a public holiday to mark the death of the Queen Mother, Halaevalu Mata'aho.

The Queen Mother 90, died last week in Auckland.

Radio New Zealand reported that the Tongan government declared that as a tribute to the late Queen Mother, Wednesday March 1 will be a Special Public Holiday.

All flags in the country will also be flown at half-mast from Tuesday, the day Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules taking Queen Mata'aho back to Tonga is scheduled to arrive.

The flags will remain at half-mast for 10 days of mourning.

Born on May 29, 1926, the Queen Mother was married to King Siaosi Taufa'ahau Tupoulahi, the eldest son of Queen Salote Tupou III; and was mother of two kings - George Tupou V and Tupou VI.

She is survived by a son King Tupou VI and daughter Princess Sālote Mafile'o Pilolevu Tuita, 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.








