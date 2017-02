/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A woman takes cover after a sudden heavy downpour today. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 2:58PM A WEAK trough of low pressure moving slowly over Fiji has brought rain over most parts of the country.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, people can expect occasional showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Heavy rain is likely to be experienced over the eastern parts of the larger islands, Lau and the Lomaiviti Group.

Most places are also likely to experience afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls.