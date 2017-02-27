Students urged to do right

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prof Prem Misir with Tilak High School principal Sashi Bhupendra Singh, headboy Sefanaia Vakaloloma and headgirl Nicole Morgam. Picture SUPPLIED

Update: 2:42PM TILAK High School prefects have been reminded to always do the right thing despite the challenges they face.

The chief guest at the school's prefects investiture ceremony, University of Fiji vice chancellor Professor Prem Misir, said students should aspire to live by the examples set by Lokamanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, a man described by Indians as the father of the Indian revolution.

"As prefects of this high school, you have a moral and social responsibility to develop and sharpen your leadership capabilities not only to enhance the school's new approach to education, but to enrich the social consciousness of your fellow students to ensure that they do the right thing, in the same way that Tilak marshaled ordinary Indians to resist the British in India," he said.