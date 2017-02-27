Students urged to do right

Update: 2:42PM TILAK High School prefects have been reminded to always do the right thing despite the challenges they face.
The chief guest at the school's prefects investiture ceremony,
University of Fiji vice chancellor Professor Prem Misir, said students should
aspire to live by the examples set by Lokamanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, a man
described by Indians as the father of the Indian revolution.
"As prefects of this high school, you have a moral and
social responsibility to develop and sharpen your leadership capabilities not
only to enhance the school's new approach to education, but to enrich the
social consciousness of your fellow students to ensure that they do the right
thing, in the same way that Tilak marshaled ordinary Indians to resist the
British in India," he said.