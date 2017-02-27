Engine to ease school travel

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Nauluvatu will travel to school easily now that their village was given this outboard motor engine. Picture: RAMA

Update: 2:32PM CHILDREN in the highland province of Naitasiri will be able to go to school without fail now after they were given an outboard motor engine today.

Nauluvatu villager Manasa Bulaisoba said the 60 horsepower engine given by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation came just in time.

"Whenever there is a heavy rain up in the mountains, the river gets flooded and so the student's can't cross and they'll have to miss school for one or two days, but now with this engine, we'll be able to transport them to school which usually takes 10minutes," he said.