Second round of property consults begin

Update: 2:20PM THE Fiji Commerce Commission will be holding a second round of consultations on the Landlord and Tenant Act in the Western Division this week.

Those living close to the consultation venues have been urged to attend and participate.

There are two sessions of consultations held in each town across the western division from 10am-12noon and later from 5pm-7pm.

Consultations Dates and Venue

Today

Sigatoka Town Council Chambers - Sigatoka.

Tomorrow

Nadi Civic Centre - Nadi

Wednesday March 1

Sugar Cane Growers Council Hall - Lautoka.

Thursday March 2

Khatriya Hall - Ba

Friday March 3

George Shiu Raj Hall - Rakiraki