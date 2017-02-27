Fiji Time: 8:00 PM on Monday 27 February

Business expansion is sign of confidence

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Monday, February 27, 2017

CONTINUED reinvestment of profits earned by local companies is sign of confidence.

Ministry for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Land and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya made the comments using AAAK Rental & Tours as an example of such a company, when he opened their newest business venture on the weekend.

AAAK was established in 2000 and the business has now expanded to include Go Local Fiji Transfers & Tours and the AAAK Workshop.

The expansion is worth $1million and employs more than 100 staff.

Mr Koya said investments of that nature showed the confidence the business community had in Government and its growth policies.








