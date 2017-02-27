Business expansion is sign of confidence

Update: 2:19PM
CONTINUED reinvestment of profits earned by local companies is sign of confidence.
Ministry for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Land and Mineral
Resources Faiyaz Koya made the comments using AAAK Rental & Tours as an
example of such a company, when he opened their newest business venture on the weekend.
AAAK was established in 2000 and the business has now expanded to
include Go Local Fiji Transfers & Tours and the AAAK Workshop.
The expansion is worth $1million and employs more than 100
staff.
Mr Koya said investments of that nature showed the confidence
the business community had in Government and its growth policies.