Fiji Time: 8:00 PM on Monday 27 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

North ratepayers meet Minister

LUISA QIOLEVU
Monday, February 27, 2017

Update: 12:48PM A GROUP of ratepayers in the North were happy after they finally met up with Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar early this week.

Speaking to the ratepayers in Labasa during the ratepayers  meeting early this week  Mr Kumar said he needed to meet up with the Lands Department and with his Ministry officials.

 �I have not given any definite answer to the ratepayers but I have assured them that I will get back once I meet up with the Land Department and my Ministry and once all that is done then only I will be able to let them know of ways I could assist them but I have informed that there is no increase in town rates,� he said.

 Ratepayers spokesperson Ambika Raj said they were to have learnt that the Minister was aware of their concern.

�We are extremely happy and glad that he was able to spare some of his time to come and listen and learn more of  our situation,� he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64190.6229
JPY 55.540852.5408
GBP 0.39140.3834
EUR 0.46310.4511
NZD 0.68740.6544
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Unpractical
  2. Dedication and sacrifice
  3. 'Vanua' politics
  4. 48 crested iguanas released in the wild
  5. Double lanes
  6. Worthwhile experience for couple
  7. High risk areas for dengue fever identified
  8. Treated water for villagers
  9. Koromakawa — the home of Danfords
  10. Plans drawn up

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  4. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  5. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)