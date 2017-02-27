North ratepayers meet Minister

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:48PM A GROUP of ratepayers in the North were happy after they finally met up with Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar early this week.

Speaking to the ratepayers in Labasa during the ratepayers meeting early this week Mr Kumar said he needed to meet up with the Lands Department and with his Ministry officials.

�I have not given any definite answer to the ratepayers but I have assured them that I will get back once I meet up with the Land Department and my Ministry and once all that is done then only I will be able to let them know of ways I could assist them but I have informed that there is no increase in town rates,� he said.

Ratepayers spokesperson Ambika Raj said they were to have learnt that the Minister was aware of their concern.

�We are extremely happy and glad that he was able to spare some of his time to come and listen and learn more of our situation,� he said.