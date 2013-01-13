Life sentence for murderer

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:43PM A FISHERMAN convicted of one count of murder and one count of robbery has been sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva.

Sudesh Mani Naidu, appeared before Justice Temo moments ago. Mani, 44, murdered Vidya Wati, 74, and stole her daughter's jewelries all to the toval value of $2200.

The offence happened on January 13, 2013.

In his sentence, Justice Temo said the sentence was to shoe the community that the Court denounced Mani's act on January 13, 2013 and it was to punish Mani in a manner that was just.

He has to serve a minimum of 17 years before a pardon can be considered by the President.