Subdivision nears completion

Update: 12:08PM THE new Naidovi subdivision in Cuvu, Sigatoka, is expected to be completed in April.

This was confirmed by Minister for Local Government Praveen Kumar.

The project was initiated prior to elections in 2014 and some community members nearby had raised queries about its completion and why it has taken so long.

"The contractor has confirmed that the completion of the subdivision will be in April subject to weather," Mr Kumar said.

The project was initiated to regularize tenancy in the area.

Hanahana village headman Lote Naikasewa said they were happy the project was near completion.

"We are grateful that it's almost complete and we know that this will boost investment in the area," he said.

Naidovi already has four supermarkets, two hardware outlets, a service station and an internet cafe along with a medical centre.

People from 14 villages in three districts use Naidovi as a place to shop for supplies.