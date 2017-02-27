Fiji Time: 8:00 PM on Monday 27 February

Village pins hope on bee farm for income

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, February 27, 2017

BEE farming and honey production could be a source of stable income for people of Nasau Village in Ra.

The village, which lost 10 houses during Tropical Cyclone Winston, has slowly recovered from the damage last year.

Village headman Inisio Navuasese said the village had been struggling to find a permanent source of income after losing most of their farms to the cyclone and recent heavy downpours.

"Most of our produce are for our own consumption," Mr Navuasese said.

"Our vegetables and crops are for our families but we need money too."

He said the community's source of income before the cyclone last year was earned through a passenger boat.

"We got good money from the boat. But it was damaged in Winston, so we couldn't depend on that any more."

He said the village was pinning its hopes on the bee farm.

"It's a start.

"We don't expect to earn a lot from it and it will take a while for it to bear fruit but we are hoping that it grows."








