FRA clarifies on response time

Luke Rawalai
Monday, February 27, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority will begin road maintenance work once the weather around the country improves.

Responding to calls from Fiji Bus Operators Association national president, Parmod Chand, that the authority needed to establish a quick response team to address road issues during adverse weather, the authority's chief executive officer, John Hutchinson said they had such a team.

He said the authority had engaged its team straight after heavy rain.

"We do this as soon as water recedes in an area or when the rain stops," Mr Hutchinson said.

"The Fiji Roads Authority continues to maintain the road network through its network of contractors and subcontractors.

"Mr Chand fails to acknowledge that post-TC Winston the FRA had the entire national road network reopened to traffic within seven days."

Mr Hutchinson said since December 2016, the Fiji group had been affected by a series of tropical depressions. We had TD04F in December and as at this week, we are up to TD14F which is up to 10 tropical depressions in two and a half months.

"TD04F, despite not being declared a cyclone, actually dropped three times more rain on Fiji then we received during TC Winston.

"You cannot grade unsealed roads in wet conditions, this just results in a slippery mess."








