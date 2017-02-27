Boarding house plans for Veidrala

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Meri Kabuta (left) and Kirisitina Bulou with coconuts collected from Veidrala Village. The villagers are heavily dependent on coconut trees for food and for income.Picture: BALJEET SINGH

WOMEN of Veidrala Village in Ra are reviving income generating projects for their community.

The village was one of the many communities along the coastal region of Nakorotubu district that lost most farmlands to Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

Veidrala Women's Club president Meri Kabuta said since the cyclone last year, the village had been attracting a number of visitors every month.

"Since a lot of people are coming to our village to carry out workshops and awareness programs, we came up with the idea of starting a boarding house business," Mrs Kabuta said.

"We want to convert our old virgin oil store room into a rest house where our visitors can stay."

She said the village of about 250 people were still rebuilding their homes.

"The old storeroom is used by families who have no place to stay while they build their house.

"At the moment, my family and I are here while we start rebuilding.

"When we are almost done, we'll move back into our house and vacate this one for another family to use."

She said the club's virgin oil business was also lost after TC Winston.

"We didn't have enough supply of coconuts so we had to give up the machine to another village."