Region's first environmentally-friendly hospital

They are not only committed to provide the best medical services in Fiji but they also want to contribute to the conservation of the environment.

Pacific Specialist Healthcare private hospital had recently opened in Walu Bay, Suva providing 24 hours a day service in general outpatient services, medical laboratory testing, specialist services, surgeries, inpatient care and hospitalisation.

The centre is the first hospital in the region that has no paper trails as all patient files are digitally recorded in an effort by the centre to be environmentally-friendly.

PSH also has advanced technology including state-of-the-art medical pathology, hi-tech surgical equipment, and an automated facility with an innovative setup and finely tuned processes.

Chief executive officer at PSH, Dr Vereniki Raiwalui, said their aim was to be the healthcare providers of choice in Fiji.

"We are committed to driving excellence in the care and recovery of our patients and the communities we serve through superior private healthcare service," Dr Raiwalui said.

"We are dedicated to superior patient care, comfort and well-being through loyalty, respect and dignity."

The PSH team is committed to prioritising healthcare for all Fijian while also offering a facility of international standards.

They also offer cheaper healthcare rate compared with other private hospitals to uplift the health services offered in Fiji.

Medical services offered by the centre includes general practitioner services, general surgeries, orthopedics, neurology, neurosurgery, intensive care, urology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology.