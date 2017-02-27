Fiji Time: 7:59 PM on Monday 27 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Region's first environmentally-friendly hospital

Alisi Vucago
Monday, February 27, 2017

They are not only committed to provide the best medical services in Fiji but they also want to contribute to the conservation of the environment.

Pacific Specialist Healthcare private hospital had recently opened in Walu Bay, Suva providing 24 hours a day service in general outpatient services, medical laboratory testing, specialist services, surgeries, inpatient care and hospitalisation.

The centre is the first hospital in the region that has no paper trails as all patient files are digitally recorded in an effort by the centre to be environmentally-friendly.

PSH also has advanced technology including state-of-the-art medical pathology, hi-tech surgical equipment, and an automated facility with an innovative setup and finely tuned processes.

Chief executive officer at PSH, Dr Vereniki Raiwalui, said their aim was to be the healthcare providers of choice in Fiji.

"We are committed to driving excellence in the care and recovery of our patients and the communities we serve through superior private healthcare service," Dr Raiwalui said.

"We are dedicated to superior patient care, comfort and well-being through loyalty, respect and dignity."

The PSH team is committed to prioritising healthcare for all Fijian while also offering a facility of international standards.

They also offer cheaper healthcare rate compared with other private hospitals to uplift the health services offered in Fiji.

Medical services offered by the centre includes general practitioner services, general surgeries, orthopedics, neurology, neurosurgery, intensive care, urology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64190.6229
JPY 55.540852.5408
GBP 0.39140.3834
EUR 0.46310.4511
NZD 0.68740.6544
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Unpractical
  2. Dedication and sacrifice
  3. 'Vanua' politics
  4. 48 crested iguanas released in the wild
  5. Double lanes
  6. Worthwhile experience for couple
  7. High risk areas for dengue fever identified
  8. Treated water for villagers
  9. Koromakawa — the home of Danfords
  10. Plans drawn up

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  3. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  4. $30,000 richer Thursday (23 Feb)
  5. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  6. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)