Drua trip delight

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Drua ready to sail around the Suva Harbour yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

THE I Vola Sigavou, the new rising star is the only commercially operating Fijian drua available for charter in the country.

Sailing for Sustainability managing director Sam London, who also happens to be the builder and captain of the drua, said the 50-foot double hulled canoe was launched last November.

"At the moment, we have organised three promotional trips as of now to thank the people who have helped us. Also, we are in the process of creating awareness," Mr London said.

"We will be running semi-regular trips around Suva for local residents at a special rate."

Mr London said they were licensed to carry 10 passengers and five crew members for a trip.

"If everything goes to plan, we will make seven trips a week. We are also weather dependable."

Peter French of the World Food Programme was part of the promotional trip when he shared his thoughts and experience on his first voyage on a canoe.

"I had received an invitation earlier in the week and I couldn't refuse it.

"It has been a wonderful experience for me personally. I was intrigued by the shunt arrangement. Seeing it in action was fascinating.

"The boat is very unique," Mr French said.

Also present on board was Grand Pacific Hotel managing director Peter Gee who said the canoe was one of the newest attractions Suva had to offer.

"Suva needs to show off the interesting things it has to offer.

"Most people don't have time to go out into the harbour, but if you could tie this cultural experience with your journey it will be worthwhile," Mr Gee said.

He said this concept would create a lot interest not only among tourists but also locals.

The I Vola Sigavou records up to 16 knots at its best and the crew have even sailed it to Beqa and islands nearby.

The vessel was made in replica of the only known drua in the country — the 103-year-old Ratu Finau drua, which now lies at the National Museum.

With the permission of the museum, the crew carried out measurements on the canoe to build a modern version.

People interested in experiencing a voyage on the drua can call on 9203862 for further information.